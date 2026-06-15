Judge Tosses XAI Trade Secret Case Against OpenAI

By Ivan Moreno ( June 15, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed xAI Corp.'s trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI without leave to amend, finding that despite updating its complaint once previously, the company still failed to plausibly allege that OpenAI knowingly obtained or used confidential information from former xAI employees....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.