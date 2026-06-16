Midjourney Faces Discovery Limits Into Studios' AI Use

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 16, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge Monday ordered Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. to produce some data on their own use of artificial intelligence in the studios' copyright lawsuit against Midjourney, finding that some requested information is appropriate, but Midjourney's broader requests are irrelevant or shielded under work product privileges....
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