GM Says Cadillac EV Owners' Design Defect Suit Falls Flat
By Susan Smiley ( June 16, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- General Motors has asked a Washington federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing the automaker of false advertising and concealing design defects in its Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle, saying the complaint fails to make any specific claims or show how the plaintiffs were harmed by the alleged electrical malfunctions....
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