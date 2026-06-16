Trade Desk Brass Face Derivative Suit Over New Ad Platform

By Katryna Perera ( June 16, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Trade Desk shareholder has launched a derivative suit against the company's top brass, claiming they misled investors about the adoption and performance of the company's Kokai advertising platform and knew customers were slow to adopt the product and were encountering significant usability and functionality problems, but represented otherwise. ...
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