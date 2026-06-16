Ga. Judge Steps Away From DOJ Voter Case After Ethics Flap

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 16, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross of Georgia agreed to recuse herself in a U.S. Department of Justice suit seeking full access to Georgia election records after being reprimanded for her attendance at a partisan political event for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has prosecuted President Donald Trump....
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