Academic Group Fights Feds' Bid For Lawsuit Funding Info
By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 16, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Association of American Universities told a Massachusetts federal court on Monday it should not be required to open its books to prove it's eligible to recover attorney fees for successfully defeating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' caps on indirect research costs last year....
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