CoStar, Brokers Accused Of Sharing Data To Fix Rents

By Isaac Monterose ( June 17, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of commercial tenants has alleged CoStar Group Inc., Colliers International Group Inc., Colliers International USA LLC, Cushman & Wakefield and others ran a rent-fixing scheme that involved real estate companies using CoStar's platform to share confidential lease transaction information in order to avoid undercutting each other....
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