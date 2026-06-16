Feds Dropped From Foreign Drivers' Fla. License Ban Suit
By Britain Eakin ( June 16, 2026, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Nineteen foreign drivers challenging a Florida agency's decision to stop issuing commercial driver's licenses to some noncitizens have dropped the federal government from their suit after the U.S. Department of Transportation argued that the case belongs in a federal appeals court....
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