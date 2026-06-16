Feds Move To Drop Ex-Energy Execs' Corruption Charges

By Brian Steele ( June 16, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The former chief executive officer of a Connecticut utility co-op and its onetime board chair have successfully completed 18-month pretrial diversion programs and should no longer face federal charges that they conspired to use public funds for improper purposes, prosecutors said in seeking dismissal of their indictments....
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