Texas AG's Payola Theory May Reach Beyond Music Platforms

By Kevin Frankel, Zachary Cobb and Matthew Wulf ( June 17, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- On April 22, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that his office has issued civil investigative demands, or CIDs, to five major music streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora Media, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. This launched an investigation into alleged "payola" schemes under the Texas Attorney General Office's consumer protection enforcement powers.[1]...
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