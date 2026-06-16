Citi Illegally Fired Risk Exec For Raising Issues, Suit Says

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 16, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Inc. has been sued by a former senior risk management executive who alleged the bank fired her after she flagged risk deficiencies and identified problems with Citi's anti-money laundering risk management controls, and the bank has pushed back on her bid to proceed anonymously....
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