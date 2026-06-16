US Bank Tells 8th Circ. Flawed Expert Doomed Retirees' Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( June 16, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bancorp urged the Eighth Circuit to back its win over a lawsuit alleging it shortchanged workers who opted to retire early, asserting Tuesday that the trial court got it right when it nixed the retirees' expert opinion for utilizing abnormal actuarial methods....
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