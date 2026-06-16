Connecticut Owner Barred From Razing 1835 Captain's House

By Aaron Keller ( June 16, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- At Connecticut's request, a state judge has briefly barred a property owner from demolishing a nearly 200-year-old house, giving the parties time to argue whether longer-lasting protections are warranted after the state sought to include the building in a proposed historic district....
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