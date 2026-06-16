FCC Lifts Security Ban On Some Foreign-Made Toy Drones
By Christopher Cole ( June 16, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said that "toy drones" manufactured in foreign countries or using parts from overseas will no longer fall under an FCC ban on most drones produced outside the U.S....
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