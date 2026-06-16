'Peanuts' Copyright Gag In Colbert Finale Ends In Donation
By Lauren Berg ( June 16, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The steward of the "Peanuts" television and film music catalog announced Tuesday it will donate the proceeds of a licensing agreement with CBS after Stephen Colbert's band "illegally" played the "Linus and Lucy" tune as a gag in the final broadcast of "The Late Show."...
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