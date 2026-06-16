5th Circ. Revives Plane Crash Suit Under Texas Tolling Law

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 16, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit alleging that a pilot's severe crash injuries were caused by several companies' defective parachute and safety systems, saying the Texas Savings Statute does indeed apply to the pilot's third lawsuit related to the crash....
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