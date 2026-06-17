Adobe Faces Derivative Claims For AI Copyright Infringement
By Sydney Price ( June 17, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Executives and directors of Adobe have been hit with a derivative suit from investors accusing them of exposing the software giant to financial and reputational harm by concealing that the company used copyrighted material to create artificial intelligence tools....
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