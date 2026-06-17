UPS Drivers Seek Class Cert In Colo. Sick Leave Suit

By MJ Koo ( June 17, 2026, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A UPS package driver asked a Colorado federal court to certify a class of over 12,000 union workers who allege the delivery giant failed to provide paid sick leave as required under state law, arguing the company's uniform statewide policies make the case well-suited for class treatment....
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