Feds Say NY Health Officials Aided Fraud In Medicaid Program

By Lauren Berg ( June 16, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- New York health officials rigged the bidding process for managing the state's $10 billion Medicaid homecare program, and the state-chosen steward didn't deliver on its promises, which has harmed patients and caregivers and cost American taxpayers millions of dollars, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in a lawsuit Tuesday....
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