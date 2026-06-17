ADT Says Worker Can't 'Veto' Ogletree In Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( June 17, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- ADT urged a Georgia federal court Wednesday to uphold an order denying a bid by a former ADT worker's attorney to disqualify Ogletree from representing the security company in a pregnancy bias suit, saying she's essentially asking for "veto power" to knock out an opposing party's counsel....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.