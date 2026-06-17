Recycler Says City's Wrongful License Suspension Cost $10M  

By George Woolston ( June 17, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The operator of a metal recycling scrapyard in Camden, New Jersey, currently facing two lawsuits over its handling of the facility has filed its own lawsuit in state court, alleging the city acted beyond its statutory authority in suspending the operator's license....
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