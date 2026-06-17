Broadview Immigration Activists Seek DOJ Misconduct Probe
By Lauraann Wood ( June 17, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Immigration activists whose claims of prosecutorial misconduct led Chicago's top federal prosecutor to drop a criminal conspiracy case against them are now asking their judge to appoint special counsel and conduct an evidentiary sanctions hearing to determine the full extent of the misconduct and "ensuing cover-up."...
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