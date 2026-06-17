DOJ To Join Race Bias Suit Over Ill. City's Reparations
By Celeste Bott ( June 17, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to join a lawsuit challenging a Chicago suburb's reparations housing program for Black residents, arguing the race-based benefits violate the Constitution's equal protection clause and the Fair Housing Act and claiming the city has refused to cooperate with an ongoing federal probe into the program....
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