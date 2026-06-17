ITC, Masimo Tell Full Fed. Circ. To Skip Apple Watch Review

By Theresa Schliep ( June 17, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Masimo Corp. and the U.S. International Trade Commission have pushed back on Apple's request for full Federal Circuit rehearing of a panel decision finding an older version of the Apple Watch infringes Masimo's patents, saying Wednesday the case isn't exceptional enough for such scrutiny....
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