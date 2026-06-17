US Pays Energy Co. $765M To Give Up Offshore Wind Leases

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 17, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has agreed to pay Invenergy $765 million to voluntarily give up its affiliates' four offshore wind leases in the New York Bight, California's central coast and the Gulf of Maine in exchange for funneling cash into U.S. oil and gas development, according to a joint announcement Wednesday....
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