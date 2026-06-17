Trump Says Colo. Can't Stop US Space Command HQ Move

By Rachel Konieczny ( June 17, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked a Colorado federal judge Wednesday to toss the state's challenge to the administration's decision to move U.S. Space Command's headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, saying Colorado has no veto power over the administration's implementation of federal law....
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