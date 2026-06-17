Glenmark Pharma Beats Suit Over Recalled Cholesterol Drugs
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 17, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Wednesday tossed a proposed class action that accused drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals of falsely representing that its statin cholesterol drugs were safe and effective despite a recall over its manufacturing practices, saying plaintiff consumers' lack of actual economic or physical injury meant they couldn't sue....
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