Microsoft Joins Fight To Preserve EU-US Data Transfer Pact
By Allison Grande ( June 18, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. has secured permission to support the European Commission in its effort to shield a vital agreement that enables personal data to flow freely from the European Union to the U.S. from a French lawmaker's attempt to convince the bloc's highest court to strike down the transfer mechanism....
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