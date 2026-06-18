11th Circ. Revives Title IX Suit Over Football Team Hazing

By Alex Lawson ( June 18, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived an Alabama high school football player's suit against the school district and his former coach over incidents of sexual harassment by his teammates, finding that the allegations supported the student's Title IX and equal protection claims....
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