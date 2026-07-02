Hall Benefits Law Adds Exec Comp Pro From Trucker Huss

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 2, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Hall Benefits Law has hired an executive and equity compensation practice group leader from Trucker Huss, bringing in a practitioner with more than three decades of experience advising employers about benefit plan designs and their tax implications as the firm expands in Sacramento, California....
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