Novo Nordisk Sued Over Data Hack Tied To Extortionist Group
By Gina Kim ( June 18, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk was hit with a proposed negligence class action in New Jersey federal court on Wednesday alleging the pharmaceutical giant failed to have adequate data security measures in place to protect sensitive personal health information of patients and employees from being exposed to a cybercriminal extortionist group....
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