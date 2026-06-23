Drawing A Line Between Settlement Pressure And Extortion

By Denis Kiely ( June 23, 2026, 1:01 PM EDT) -- When FBI agents searched a Manhattan apartment in connection with a federal extortion investigation, they were not looking for narcotics or stolen cash. They were looking for a phone. Inside it, court filings say, they found pornographic images that prosecutors believe were digitally fabricated — the face of one of America's wealthiest financiers grafted onto another man's body....
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