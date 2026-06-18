Fluor Says Fake Citations In Contractor's Brief Should Stick

By Spencer Brewer ( June 18, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Fluor Federal Services Inc. told a Texas federal court Wednesday that a subcontractor used generative text in its brief asking the court to keep intact its suit accusing Fluor of antitrust violations, saying the subcontractor shouldn't get to amend its filing to cure the resulting errors....
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