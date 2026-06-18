News Orgs Must Give Cohere AI Use Policies

By Elliot Weld ( June 18, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has ordered a group of news and magazine publishers to turn over their policies on how artificial intelligence is used in their newsrooms to AI startup Cohere, as Cohere stands accused of improperly using copyrighted news content to train chatbots....
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