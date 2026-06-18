Pornhub Makes Deal With Child Sex Crime Victim Class In Calif.

By Craig Clough ( June 18, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The entities behind Pornhub have reached a settlement with a certified class of child sex trafficking and sexual abuse material survivors who allege the website profited from the crimes committed against them, an attorney for the class told a California federal judge Thursday....
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