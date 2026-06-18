Feds Face Sanctions Over Robbery Case At Odds With Video

By Lauren Berg ( June 18, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Thursday said she wants to hear from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago as she considers sanctions in a now-dismissed case charging three people with trying to rob undercover ATF agents at gunpoint, after prosecutors discovered video evidence that was "inconsistent" with the criminal complaint....
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