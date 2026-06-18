Split 6th Circ. Revives Ohio's Social Media Age Limit Law

By Hailey Konnath ( June 18, 2026, 11:59 PM EDT) -- A divided Sixth Circuit panel Thursday wiped out a lower court's order blocking an Ohio law barring social media companies from allowing children under 16 to create accounts without parental consent, ruling that the measure does not run afoul of the Constitution....
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