Justices' Obstruction Ruling Clears Venue-Challenge Path

By Liz Aloi ( June 23, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- In Abouammo v. U.S. on June 11, a unanimous Supreme Court handed down a decision with significant consequences, ruling that in federal obstruction of justice cases brought pursuant to Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 1519, venue is proper only where a defendant, intending to obstruct an investigation, falsified a document, and not in the jurisdiction where the federal investigation being obstructed was located.[1]...
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