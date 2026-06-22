FERC Says Texas LNG Project Is 'Environmentally Acceptable'

By Elaine Briseño ( June 22, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission defended its continued approval of a liquefied natural gas project in South Texas, telling the D.C. Circuit it had addressed the court's previous concerns by expanding its analysis of the project's polluting effects....
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