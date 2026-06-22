Mich. Appeals Court Affirms $3M Award In Equity Dispute

By Susan Smiley ( June 22, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a $3 million award to a former employee of a wealth management company, saying Monday that enough evidence supported a jury's finding that CIG Capital Advisors deliberately misled the plaintiff about his ownership status and diverted revenue to hide profits....
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