Lowe's $10M Coverage Clash With Chubb Unit Heads To Trial
By Hayley Fowler ( June 22, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A federal jury will decide whether a Chubb unit was wrong to refuse to pay $10 million as part of a wrongful death settlement following a fatal crash involving a Lowe's employee after a North Carolina judge Monday found there are disputed issues of material fact in the case....
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