Injured Biker's Estate Seeks Dismissal Of Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti ( June 22, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The representative of a child who was seriously injured after a tow truck struck her while she was riding a bicycle urged a Georgia federal court to toss an insurer's suit over the validity of a settlement demand, saying the suit is not ripe while the underlying injury suit is pending....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.