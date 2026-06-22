Energy Co., Worker Settle Overtime Misclassification Suit
By MJ Koo ( June 22, 2026, 11:58 AM EDT) -- A Georgia energy company and a former technician reached a settlement Monday in a Georgia federal court in a proposed collective action alleging the company misclassified maintenance workers as independent contractors to avoid paying overtime....
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