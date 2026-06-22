NJ Medical Center Sued Over Alleged Patient Data Tracking

By Carla Baranauckas ( June 22, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey medical center deployed third-party tracking tools on its website to collect sensitive information about users' searches for doctors and medical conditions, appointment requests and patient portal activity without users' knowledge or consent, two patients claimed in a proposed federal class action....
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