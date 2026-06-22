Judge Slashes 'Excessive' Atty Fee Bid In PHH Mortgage Deal

By Katryna Perera ( June 22, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge granted the green light to a $1.5 million settlement to resolve claims from borrowers alleging PHH Mortgage Corp. sent notice of default letters containing "false threats" to speed up loan foreclosure, but reduced the attorney fees by nearly half, calling the requested amount "excessive."...
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