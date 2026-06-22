Valve Gamers Queue Up Bid To Beat Antitrust Arbitration Fight
By Rachel Riley ( June 22, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of PC gamers have called on a Washington federal judge to extinguish Valve's lawsuit seeking to bar them from arbitrating antitrust claims, saying the judge has already rejected the video game developer's central argument that arbitrations cannot proceed under the updated user agreement for its Steam digital storefront....
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