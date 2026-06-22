'Campaign Of Hostility': Calif. Sues Trump EPA Over Waivers
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 22, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's "campaign of hostility" toward waivers that allow California to set its own greenhouse gas emissions standards now includes an unlawful plan to have Congress undo granted waivers related to "clean" vehicles and other engines, California claimed Monday in a D.C. federal court lawsuit....
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