Ex-NJ Judge's Femininity Bias Fight Ends After Settlement
By Carla Baranauckas ( June 22, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey state judge who alleged that court administrators discriminated against her because of her upscale clothing and accessories has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against court officials....
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