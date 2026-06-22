Bitcoin Miner Hut 8, Investors Ink $2.3M Merger Settlement
By Katryna Perera ( June 22, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Hut 8 Corp. have reached a $2.3 million settlement with the bitcoin miner to resolve claims that it overpaid for a company with severe operational issues and misled investors about energy and connectivity failures at a Texas facility that was part of the merger....
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