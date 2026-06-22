Zymergen Investors Get First OK For $125M Settlement

By Sydney Price ( June 22, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Former executives, underwriters and large investors of now-defunct biotechnology company Zymergen received initial approval on Monday of a $125 million deal to end claims that they misled shareholders ahead of the company's initial public offering by approving misstatements about Zymergen's commercial product pipeline....
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